Kyle Schwarber Signs Massive 5-Year $150 Million Deal With Phillies
Kyle Schwarber is staying put in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger just signed a massive five year deal that's worth a staggering $150 million.
This will mark the biggest signing of the offseason so far for the Philadelphia Phillies.
The news was first confirmed by ESPN reporter Jeff Passan on Tuesday morning.
Schwarber is coming off an incredible 2025 season with the team. The 32-year-old hit .240 for the season. He had a league-leading 56 home runs and 132 RBIs.
It's a developing story so we'll have more information on the exact nature of the agreement soon.
Top Selling Philadelphia Phillies Uniforms In 2025
The Philadelphia Phillies only had two players selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star game but the fans support the players, giving the Phillies one of the best home attendence averages in Baseball. We wanted to know what the best-selling Phillies Jerseys this season. We gathered data from the MLB Shop and combined it with Google Analytics to find out which Phillies Players' Jerseys are the most popular
Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media