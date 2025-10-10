It was a heartbreaking night in Philadelphia. Though, it was one that many may say is typical of what it's like to be a Philadelphia sports fan as Phildelphians had to watch three of their four biggest teams each lose a heartbreaking game. Fans who were channel hopping between the three games were "treated" to back-to-back-to-back loses over the course of just a few hours.

Philadelphia Phillies Eliminated in Epic Conclusion to NLDS

Perhaps the most painful loss of the night came when the Philadelphia Phillies hopes of a Red October were dashed in a bizarre 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The night started Phillies fans were particularly hopeful about their team's chances following an exciting victory in Game 3 on Wednesday evening.

Momentum was on the Phillies side early in the game, but it came to a crashing halt in the 11th inning when the Dodgers had the bases loaded and there were two outs. Orion Kerkering, the Phillies relief pitcher, failed to get Andy Pages out at home in the 11th inning when the third out was right there at first base. It was the final play that resulted in a 2-1 loss, ending the Phillies’ postseason in brutal fashion. The play will likely live in Philadelphia sports infamy for years to come.

Kerkering's teammates reminded him that the loss was a group effort.

“Twenty-four-year-old kid like that, he's probably feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders after that play,” Philadelphia Phillies Catcher JT Realmuto said in a postgame interview. “So I just tried to reassure him that the whole game's not on him. There was a lot opportunity for us to win that game and we didn't do what it took.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers will advance the National League Championship Series, which will start on Monday where the team is hoping to repeat as World Series Champions for two years in a row.

As if that wasn't bad enough...

Philadelphia Eagles Surprising Loss to the New York Giants

Fresh off a difficult loss on Sunday (to the Denver Broncos) the Philadelphia Eagles were hoping to seek revenge against their division rivals the New York Giants. Heading into Thursday night's game the Eagles had a 4-1 record, while the Giants were 1-4.

Fans may say that the Eagles game was full of missed opportunity for the Birds (similar to the Phillies game, which started two hours prior). It was particularly painful for some of the team's biggest stars.

Jalen Hurts overthrew DeVonta Smith on what could have been an easy touchdown and getting intercepted punctuated the Philadelphia Eagles' second consecutive loss. It was Hurts' first interception of the season.

The Eagles' defense also struggled, and Saquon Barkley's late fumble sealed the defeat at the New York Giants. But Hurts contributed to the Eagles going 1 of 9 on third down, and the Super Bowl MVP quarterback's struggles exemplify what's going wrong with the defending champions.

Meanwhile, the Flyers season, which showed some promising opportunities in the off-season started poorly last night as well.

Philadelphia Flyers Lose Game in Third Period

If fans were looking for relief on TV throughout the night, maybe they were flipping over to the Philadelphia Flyers game. For much of that game it was tied at a score of 1-1. That was until the third period when Philadelphia sports fans once again saw their hopes of a victory dashed.

Brad Marchand broke a tie at 2:19 of the third period and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers beat Philadelphia 2-1 on Thursday night to spoil Rick Tocchet’s Flyers coaching debut.

Tocchet rejoined the Flyers during the offseason. The former Philadelphia player won Stanley Cups as an assistant in Pittsburgh and was a head coach in Tampa Bay, Arizona and, most recently, Vancouver. Anton Lundell also scored for injury-depleted Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 shots. Noah Cates scored for Philadelphia. Vladar made 32 saves.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.