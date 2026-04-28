The Philadelphia Phillies have officially fired manager Rob Thomson. The decision comes as the team now holds the worst record in all of baseball. The news of Thomson's firing was first confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia on Tuesday morning (April 28).

Don Mattingly, who has been Phillies bench coach for the first 28 games of 2026, has been named the team's interim manager.

They currently have the MLB's worst record of 9-19.

Looking Back on Rob Thomson's Run as Manager

Thomson took over as the team's general manager back in the middle of 2022 season. It was on June 3, 2022 that the team released Joe Girardi. That same Thomson (known affectionately as "Topper") led the team to a World Series appearance.

He finishes with a record of 355-270, including four consecutive playoff appearances. Topper's record with the team will actually be the highest winning percentage of any Phillies manager since 1900.

This season the team has been criticized for tis struggles including 10 straight losses earlier this month. The team is off to their worst 28-game start since 2002. They have dropped six consecutive series and they are currently 10.5 games behind the NL East leaders, the Atlanta Braves. This is in spite of the team having the fifth highest payroll in all of baseball.

Will The Phillies Hire Alex Cora?

Speculation is now high that the team may look to hire Alex Cora for the General Manager position. Cora was released by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday following a disappointing start to their season as well. He does, however, have history with Phillies President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski. The two were a part of the 2016 World Series championship for the Boston Red Sox.

As for Mattingly. He is 65 years old and had a career playing with the New York Yankeese. He managed the Los Angeles Dodgers for five seasons and the Miami Marlins for seven seasons. He is the father of Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article when we learn more.



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