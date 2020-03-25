Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Healthcare Workers Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Kylie Cosmetics may have recently closed its fulfillment center as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop its founder Kylie Jenner from contributing a large sum of money to relief efforts.

On Wednesday (March 25), Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi — who delivered the makeup mogul's daughter, Stormi — took to Instagram to praise Jenner for donating $1 million to ensure healthcare works receive the protection and supplies necessary to combat the virus.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true," Dr. Aliabadi wrote. "One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes."

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients," she continued. "From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.

Thank you X a million...."

The 22-year-old reality star left an equally sweet comment on the post. "i love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on earth"

See Dr. Aliabadi's emotional post below.

Over the weekend, Rihanna also made a hefty contribution to relief efforts, donating $5 million to a number of organizations around the world.