Lady Gaga Rattles Trump, Announces Performance for Biden’s Final Campaign Event

President Donald Trump is spending his final 2020 campaign hours going after Lady Gaga on Twitter.

Trump shaded Gaga after the “Bad Romance” singer excitedly shared that she will be appearing and singing at a drive-in rally for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania tonight (November 2).

“Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in YOU & I!!!! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE ... I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!! PUSH!!!!!” Gaga wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Following her announcement, the Trump campaign released a statement that read: “Nothing exposes Joe Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men and women of Pennsylvania like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga.”

The statement called Gaga's appearance at the drive-in rally a “desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm for [Biden's] lackluster candidacy.”

At 2 AM on Monday morning, Trump tweeted, “Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of 'Artists Against Fracking.' This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices…”

He continued, “#LadyGaga MOCKS #Pennsylvania AND IS AGAINST FRACKING! Good move Biden! Actually, Thank You! #Election2020 #Trump2020”

The A Star Is Born actress quickly clapped back: “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY I'M GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris.”

She added, “What is a fracking? Keep your jobs PA. I’m telling you no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote.”

According to recent polls, Biden holds a lead over Trump in Pennsylvania at the time of this article.