Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Inauguration

Lady Gaga is set to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

On Thursday (January 14), the inaugural committee announced the "Born This Way" singer will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the official swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday (January 20). This won't be the first time she's performed the legendary song, however, as she gave a stunning rendition during the 2016 Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez will also be performing a musical number during the event.

Gaga has been vocal about her support for Biden during his campaign. She performed two songs and spoke at a Pennsylvania campaign rally for him in November 2020.

"This is a big one, Pennsylvania. So if you’re here, you probably already believe in Joe Biden," she said, according to Variety.

"I know I believe in Joe Biden. You probably already believe he’s the right choice over Donald Trump. You don’t need me to tell you why. Because like me, you’ve experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart without any doubt that Joe Biden is the right choice."

The inauguration will air on most major news networks on Wednesday, January 20 beginning at noon ET.