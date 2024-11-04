Road Closures & Parking Restrictions in Effect in Philadelphia for Monday’s Get out the Vote Rally

We've been talking a lot about Monday night's Election Eve rally — which will take place in Philadelphia tonight — and the big day is finally here.

READ MORE: Heading to the Rally? We've Got All You Need to Know Here

However, the event will likely cause gridlock in a busy area of Philadelphia. Many streets in the area are already closed. But those road closures will expand throughout the day on Monday.

The event will be headlined by superstars like Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and more. Click here to learn more.

These streets are already closed (until Tuesday). The exact time the roads will open is subject to change on Tuesday):

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 18th Street and extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street.

Kelly Drive (inbound) is closed from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

19th Street between Arch Street and Callowhill Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

READ MORE: Make a Voting Plan — Find Your Polling Place & More

21st Street between Winter Street and Hamilton Street

22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street

23rd Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue

Spring Garden Street Tunnel

Spring Garden Street Bridge

Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street (the eastbound off-ramp at 23rd street will remain open).

Additionally, more road closures are expected on Pennsylvania Avenue and throughout the city as motorcades arrive in the area too. Of course, you'll need to obey instructions from the Philadelphia police at all times.

It'll be a busy night in Philadelphia. Stay safe!