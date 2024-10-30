We’ll be honest… this has been a rumor for a few weeks now, and we haven’t been able to confirm (or deny) the rumor. But now that it’s getting closer, we figured it was time to address it.

Could Taylor Swift (and/or) Beyoncé Perform in Philly Ahead of Election Day?

Yes, it’s possible that Taylor Swift or Beyoncé are planning a last minute get out the vote concert in the City of Philadelphia.

IF a concert were to be held, it would likely take place Monday evening (November 4) on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

At least that’s what some folks around town have been speculating. In fact, earlier today (Wednesday), beloved Philadelphia blogger PhillyChitChat (HughEDillion) shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) that appeared to be… something… being set up near the steps of the Art Museum.

... could it be a stage? See for yourself here:

We’ll tell you that PhillyChitChat is often one of the most eagle-eyed people in town, but of course, as we all know a lot of this is still speculatory at this point.

By the way, here's a Philly PRO-TIP: if you wanna follow what’s happening in town, we love HughE Dillion.

Who Could Perform in Philly On Monday Night?

Taylor and Beyoncé seem to be the biggest possible names that could perform if such a concert is being planned.

We've reached out to City officials to see if they can confirm (or deny) any of these rumors, but we haven't heard back.

Though, even if a concert is being planned in Philadelphia on Monday night, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will be featuring Taylor Swift or Beyoncé who would be performing.

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz after the Presidential Debate on September 10.

Beyoncé appeared at a rally last week with Kamala Harris.

The campaign has been using Beyoncé's song Freedom as Kamala Harris' entrance music at rallies nationwide.

Representatives for neither Taylor Swift nor Beyoncé have commented on the rumors, as of Wednesday afternoon.

So if not Taylor and Beyoncé , who could it be?

Back in 2016, on the Eve of the Election, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi performed at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton. That concert was held near Independence Mall on the eve of the Election.

As for 2024, Springsteen and John Legend performed at The Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus in North Philly earlier this week:

Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams and members of The National will perform at a rally for Harris-Walz in Wisconsin later today (Wednesday) as well.