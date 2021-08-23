Lady Gaga’s Vegas Residency Returns This Year: Here’s How to Get Tickets

Lady Gaga is headed back to Sin City!

Mother Monster is reviving one of her two Las Vegas residencies, Jazz & Piano. The show, which originally launched in 2019, features re-imagined versions of her greatest hits alongside material from The Great American Songbook.

The show will return to Park MGM's Park Theater Oct. 14, with nine shows scheduled through Oct. 31.

Tickets for Gaga's fall shows will be available for pre-order Aug. 24. Interested Little Monsters can sign up for information and check out all of the dates on the show's official website. Tickets will be available to the general public Aug. 28 at 10 am PT.

Jazz & Piano returns shortly after the "Rain On Me" singer is scheduled to release her collaborative album with jazz legend Tony Bennett. The album, titled Love for Sale, is comprised of Cole Porter covers and arrives Oct. 1.

In early August, the duo linked up for an intimate pair of shows in New York City. Bennett's son and manager has since told Variety that they were the legend's final live shows.

Earlier this summer, Mother Monster revealed plans to postpone the entirety of her Chromatica Ball to 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic. "While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," she explained in an official statement shared with Billboard.

"So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.” Gaga has been extremely cautious about the risks posed by the pandemic and famously wore a mask for the entirety of her performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

Although the pandemic derailed most of the promo the hit-maker had scheduled in support of Chromatica, she is still moving forward with a highly anticipated remix album. We don't have a release date for the project yet. However, there is a star-studded list of collaborators tied to the project including the likes of Grimes, Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama.

It's also unclear if Gaga plans on reviving her other Vegas residency, Enigma. Hopefully we'll learn more about her other projects in the near future.