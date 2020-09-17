Learn How To Draw a Nude Male Model at Your Bachelorette Party

airbnb is offering an experience in New York City where you and up to 7 of your friends will take place in a drawing class. And this isn’t just any drawing class. In this class, you will learn how to draw a male model. A nude male model.

airbnb says the “Artful Bachelorette party/drawing class” will take place in “a hidden sanctuary in Manhattan's midtown.”

The 2-hour experience costs $100 per person and includes complimentary drinks. According to airbnb, participants don’t need to have any prior drawing experience.

One reviewer on airbnb called the experience "awesome." Another said it was "one of the highlights" of their birthday trip. And another person commented that the "model was gorgeous and courteous.”

It sounds like if you’re looking for an out-of-ordinary bachelorette party, birthday party, or girls-night-out ideas, this could be the experience for you.

