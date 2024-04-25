If I asked you to name the snobbiest cities in New Jersey, what would you say?

I did a little informal poll of my friends and most of them said the same spot...Princeton.

I understand why they answered that way...it's an affluent area. As you pass through town there are many big, beautiful homes and fancy cars.

Princeton is filled with prep schools (The Hun School, Princeton Day School, Stuart County Day School, and more) and is home to the best of the best Ivy League school, Princeton University.

I know this may be hard to believe but, Princeton did NOT make the 10 Snobbiest Places in New Jersey list.

RoadSnacks put together the list by analyzing towns in the Garden State with more than 5,000 people, educations levels, high incomes, and homes with a big price tag.

Any guess which part of New Jersey most of these snobby towns are in?

Yup, North Jersey. That doesn't mean there aren't snobby parts of Central and South Jersey but, overall the North part of the state has the most.

Let's go through them.

The 10 Snobbiest Towns in New Jersey

10. North Caldwell

North Caldwell has a median home value of $1,001,940.

9. Ridgewood

In Ridgewood, the median home value is $978,934.

8. Upper Saddle River

Upper Saddle River has a median home value of $1,204,841.

7. Franklin Lakes

In Franklin Lakes, the median home value is $1,396,762.

6. Englewood Cliffs

Englewood Cliffs has a median home value of $1,437,753.

5. Tenafly

The median home value in Tenafly is $1,066,620.

4. Glen Ridge

In Glen Ridge, the median home value is $970, 075.

3. Fair Haven

The median home value in Fair Haven is $1,262,730.

2. Rumson

In Rumson, the median home value is $1,812,105.

1. Chatham

The median home value in Chatham is $1,092,337.

So, there it is...the list of the top 10 snobbiest towns in New Jersey.

What do you think? Do you agree?

Any other snobby towns in New Jersey?

