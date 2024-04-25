These are the 10 Snobbiest Towns in New Jersey
If I asked you to name the snobbiest cities in New Jersey, what would you say?
I did a little informal poll of my friends and most of them said the same spot...Princeton.
I understand why they answered that way...it's an affluent area. As you pass through town there are many big, beautiful homes and fancy cars.
Princeton is filled with prep schools (The Hun School, Princeton Day School, Stuart County Day School, and more) and is home to the best of the best Ivy League school, Princeton University.
I know this may be hard to believe but, Princeton did NOT make the 10 Snobbiest Places in New Jersey list.
RoadSnacks put together the list by analyzing towns in the Garden State with more than 5,000 people, educations levels, high incomes, and homes with a big price tag.
Any guess which part of New Jersey most of these snobby towns are in?
Yup, North Jersey. That doesn't mean there aren't snobby parts of Central and South Jersey but, overall the North part of the state has the most.
Let's go through them.
The 10 Snobbiest Towns in New Jersey
Here are the snobbiest towns in New Jersey.
10. North Caldwell
North Caldwell has a median home value of $1,001,940.
9. Ridgewood
In Ridgewood, the median home value is $978,934.
8. Upper Saddle River
Upper Saddle River has a median home value of $1,204,841.
7. Franklin Lakes
In Franklin Lakes, the median home value is $1,396,762.
6. Englewood Cliffs
Englewood Cliffs has a median home value of $1,437,753.
5. Tenafly
The median home value in Tenafly is $1,066,620.
4. Glen Ridge
In Glen Ridge, the median home value is $970, 075.
3. Fair Haven
The median home value in Fair Haven is $1,262,730.
2. Rumson
In Rumson, the median home value is $1,812,105.
1. Chatham
The median home value in Chatham is $1,092,337.
So, there it is...the list of the top 10 snobbiest towns in New Jersey.
What do you think? Do you agree?
Any other snobby towns in New Jersey?
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The best supermarkets in New Jersey