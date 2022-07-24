Legendary New Jersey pizzeria is sold after 60 years

Very few businesses can stay in the family for 60 years, but Pizza Town USA in Elmwood Park did. But that has changed now as the owners, Michelle and Bruce Tomo have sold the beloved pizzeria.

Bruce’s dad, Raymond, founded the restaurant 64 years ago in the same location where it stands today. He died in 2019 at the age of 93.

In a Facebook post, the family said:

Pizzatown would like to thank everyone for their loyal patronage over the last 64 years. We have sold our family business but we can assure you that the product will not change. Please support the new owners the same as you supported us over the years. Thank you all very much.

There was an outpouring of sadness and gratitude in the comments section. The number of comments is over 575 with many like this one:

Thank you so much...your pies are legendary...been a customer since you opened your doors..Please know that your family and those who worked with you are so thanked...God Bless your retirement with Health, Joy and knowing that you built a wonderful and lasting memory for so many of us...

It opened in 1958.

All pies are made fresh to order.

According to NorthJersey.com, Pizza Town made old-fashioned pizzas, “the kind that don't pretend to be gourmet or wear anything much more elaborate than pepperoni or green peppers (don't even think of pineapple!)"

It isn’t clear exactly when the pizzeria will change hands, or who is buying it, but as you read above, the current owners pledge there will be no change in quality.

