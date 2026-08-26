Two of our favorite locally owned businesses have teamed up with a chance for you to win a brand new washer and dryer set... which is perfect for every pet family.

That's right!

Visit Mrs. Appliances in Lawrenceville, NJ or any of the Dogs & Cats stores across PST Nation for your chance to win a brand new set of Maytag Pet Pro washer and dryer.

Whether your existing washer and dryer could use an upgrade or you're getting ready to move with your pet it's the perfect prize!

How Do I Win?

Entering to win is easy. You must visit ANY of the retail locations listed below. Hurry, though, the contest runs through Monday, September 7, 2026. The washer and dryer set are on display at Mrs. G Appliances right now.

Enter to win at ANY of these retail locations:

Mrs. G Appliances

2720 US-1 BUS, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648

2720 US-1 BUS, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Dogs & Cats Rule Stores

Hopewell Crossing Shopping Center, 800 M. Denow Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534

Logan Square Shopping Center, 6542 Lower York Rd Ste D, New Hope, PA 18938

Maple Glen Shopping Center, 1969 Norristown Rd, Maple Glen, PA 19002

The Shops at Windsor Green, 3495 US Highway 1 South, Princeton, NJ 08540

Center Square Shopping Center, 1301 W Skippack Pike Ste 9, Blue Bell, PA 19422

The Shoppes at Veterans Lane, 140 Veterans Lane, Doylestown, PA 18901

The Village at Newtown Shopping Center, 2814 South Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA 18940

Just look for the sign in any of the stores above and scan the QR code to win. If you need help, ask ANY of the friendly and helpful staff inside the store(s) to win.

Want to learn more?

By the way if you were wondering the exact prize is:

Maytag 4.7 Cu Ft. Top Load Agitator Washer with Extra Power and Pet Pro Option MTW5605RW. You can click here to view the washer and learn more.

& Maytag 7.0 Cu Ft. Load Gas Dryer with Extra Power and Pet Pro Option MGD5605RW. You can click here to view the dryer and learn more.

Winner will be selected on our about September 8. You can click here to read the official contest rules.

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!