Let’s Rock Melissa Etheridge is Coming This Summer to Monmouth County, New Jersey

Getty Images: Amy Sussman / Staff

 

 

We have an exciting spring and summer season coming up with concerts here at the Jersey Shore. Whether it's at the PNC Bank Arts Center, Stone Pony Summer Stage, Sea, Hear, Now Festival, or the Count Basie Center for the Arts. We have fantastic shows coming this season and we are excited.

 

Personally, I'm excited to see a few shows this spring and summer and I already have tickets for some of the great musicians that are coming to our area. Now that Covid is in the rear mirror, I'm ready to get out and enjoy some great shows and enjoy this spring and summer. It will feel good to be out more and more this summer enjoying life.

Coming up this summer the Count Basie Center for the Arts has some great concerts in June including Ringo Starr, the Outlaws, and Melissa Etheridge. All coming to Red Bank this summer in June.

 

 

Getty Images: Rich Fury / Staff
Melissa Etheridge brings her contemporary rock songbook to the Basie on Monday, June 13th. Get your tickets now at theBasie.org

By the way, a very fun show is coming to the Basie in May it's the King of Queens himself, comedian Kevin James brings his laughter to Red Bank on Friday, May 6th and Saturday, May 7th.

What shows are you looking forward to this summer here at the Jersey Shore? Let us know who you are going to see and enjoy this concert season in Jersey

 

