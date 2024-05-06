One of the most familiar faces on The Weather Channel has departed the station after more than three decades on TV.

Yeah, meteorologist Mike Seidel was laid off from The Weather Channel on May 1, according to multiple published reports. The shakeup came as the network laid off some staffers in a downsizing move at the station.

Seidel first joined The Weather Channel in 1992. And he was frequently seen covering severe weather including snowstorms, tornadoes, and more.

In fact, he completed 25,379 live shots, according to his Instagram bio.

Seidel has not publicly commented on his departure, but he did update his biography on Instagram to reflect the end of his tenure at The Weather Channel. It now says TWC 1992-2024.

There were other cuts at the Weather Channel, according to reports. Those, however, appeared to initially be producers and more off-air employees. Seidel is the only on-camera meteorologist we have seen mentioned (so far) in this round of cuts.

Allen Media Group Cuts Across the Country

In fact, the round of layoffs is part of a larger restructuring at the Allen Media Group. The company — which is operated by media mogul Byron Allen — acquired The Weather Channel back in 2018 for $300 million.

Vox Media's 2023 Code Conference - Day 2 Getty Images for Vox Media loading...

The cuts at the Allen Media Group affect about 12% of the company’s 2,500 employees nationwide, the New York Post Reports.

The company owns 12 cable networks and 27 local stations (with ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX affiliations) across the country.

“Allen Media Group is making strategic changes to better position the company for growth that will result in expense and workforce reductions across all divisions of the company,” a spokesperson said in a statement sent to the media this week.

