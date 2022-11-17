Light Up PST Nation Contest Rules 2022

LIGHT UP PAST NATION RULES 2022

No Purchase Required to Enter or Win

Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.

Sponsor: The sponsor of the Contest is Townsquare Media Inc. (the “Company” or “Sponsor”) with offices at 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577.

Agreement to Official Rules: Participation in the Giveaway constitutes entrant’s (or his or her parent or legal guardian if the entrant is under the legal age of majority in their home state) full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Entry: The contest entry period for Light Up PST Nation begins on November 21, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and ends on December 8, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST (the “Entry Period”). Listeners are invited to submit their holiday display photos for their chance to enter into a final voting phase and chance to win a single grand prize of $1,000. There are two (2) ways to enter the Giveaway:

Option 1: Submit a photo through the media upload in the station app. First, download the 94.5 PST on either your iPhone or Android device. Then, using the mobile app, use the "Submit Media" button to send a photo of a house, tree, or business decorated with holiday lights. Photo submissions must be of a holiday display at your personal home or place of business. The person submitting the photo must be the person who took the photo.

Option 2: Complete the form on the contest entry page on www.NJ1015.com.

At the conclusion of the Entry Period, a company representative will select ten (10) finalists based on photos encompassing most holiday spirit. These finalists holiday photos will then be displayed on the 94.5 PST website and be subject to public voting. The public will then be asked to place their vote for the photo they believe showcases the most holiday spirit. The public voting phase will begin December 12, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST and conclude on December 23 at 11:59 PM EST (the “Voting Period”). All votes must be received no later than December 23, at 11:59 p.m. EST to be counted. Only one vote per person per day will be counted.

Terms of Entry:

Must be 13+ with a legal guardian to enter. No purchase necessary. You must comply with the eligibility criteria set forth above. Limit one entry (photo submission) per person, regardless of entry method, during the Entry Period. Limit one vote per person during the Voting Period. Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Giveaway. Any submissions and/or votes received outside the Entry Period and/or Voting Period will not be counted. Entry/photo submission into the Giveaway does not guarantee the Grand Prize. All prize claims are subject to verification of the entrant’s eligibility and compliance with the Official Rules. If you are deemed the Grand Prize Winner, but found to be ineligible, you will be disqualified from the Giveaway and any prize awarded to you will be forfeited.

Photo submissions must be of a holiday display at your personal home or place of business. The person submitting the photo must be the person who took the photo.

Should a technical problem or other issue (such as, without limitation, computer error, human error or transmitter difficulties) result in an incomplete entry and/or vote, the Company will have the right to reject or disqualify such entry and/or. Company will not be responsible or liable for any technical problems or other issues.

No mechanically reproduced voting mechanisms will be allowed. If it is discovered that any voter or entrant used any mechanically reproduced voting mechanisms, those votes will not be counted toward the subject entrant’s final vote count and entrant may, in the Company’s sole and absolute discretion, be disqualified from the Giveaway.

Winner Selection: At the conclusion of the Voting Period, Sponsor will determine the winner based on the total number of votes received for each photo on display during the Voting Period. The photo with the highest vote count will be deemed the Grand Prize Winner. This potential Grand Prize Winner will be contacted via email and will be asked to provide their full name, age and mailing address within a specified time period (“Winner Verification Process”). If the potential Grand Prize Winner does not respond within the timeframe stated in the notification email, the photo with the second highest vote count received during the Voting Period will be deemed the Grand Prize Winner. This process will continue, moving to the third highest count, the fourth highest count, etc., until a successful Winner Verification Process has been complete.

Requirements of the Potential Winners:

Limit one (1) prize per household per Giveaway. If a potential winner is not of legal age of majority in his or her state of residence (a “minor”), at Sponsor’s option, the applicable prize will be awarded to the minor or the minor’s parent or legal guardian. Except where prohibited, the potential winners (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (the “Affidavit/Release”) within seven (7) days of being notified. If a potential winner (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) fails to sign and return the Affidavit/Release within the required time period, an alternate entrant will be selected in his/her place in a random drawing of all entries received.

Prize(s): A single grand prize of $1,000 which will be awarded in the form of a check to the grand prize winner. The check may take up to four weeks to arrive, based on the completion of necessary tax paperwork.

No cash or other substitution may be made, except by the Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize is not available for any reason as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. The winners (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) are responsible for any taxes and fees associated with receipt or use of a prize.

General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Giveaway is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Giveaway to address the impairment and then resume the Giveaway in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to individuals it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Giveaway or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Giveaway may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the screen name from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Giveaway, entrants (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor and Giveaway Entities from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Giveaway or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Giveaway; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Giveaway or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Giveaway or receipt of any prize. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) further agrees that in any cause of action, the Sponsors’ and Giveaway Entities’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Giveaway, and in no event shall the Sponsor or the Giveaway Entities be liable for attorney’s fees. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

Disputes: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in New York. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s (and parent/legal guardian’s if entrant is a minor) rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsors in connection with the Giveaway, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than New York.

Giveaway Results: To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope (stating the specific Giveaway you are requesting the winners for) to Townsquare Media List, c/o Townsquare Media Inc., 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577, ATTN: Light Up NJ. Requests must be received within thirty (30) days from the end date of the applicable Giveaway.