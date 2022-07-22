Lil Pump Tells Actress Amber Heard She Can Poop in His Bed

Lil Pump is shooting his shot at actress Amber Heard.

On Wednesday (July 20), Lil Pump hopped on his Instagram Story to deliver a message to the DC film franchise star who recently went through a messy lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"Amber Heard, I need you in my life," Lil Pump announced from the passenger seat of his car. "I love toxic bitches and I'll let you shit in my bed, for sure."

Lil Pump's fecal fantasies are in reference to Heard's recent lawsuit with Depp, which took place earlier this year. Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019, with the case finally being brought to court in April. During the hearing, Depp accused Heard of defecating in his bed as a practical joke. Heard denied the claims in court.

"First of all, I don't think that's funny," she testified. "I don't know what grown woman does. I was not also in a pranking mood; my life was falling apart. I was at a crossroads in my life. I was really serious," Heard continued. "And I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time, and I don't think that's funny. Period. That's disgusting."

Lil Pump is back in music mode. He is currently working on the follow-up to his No Name album with Ronny J, which dropped last December. On Wednesday, Pump also released his new single "Splurgin."

Check Out Lil Pump's Message for Amber Heard Below