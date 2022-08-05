Lil Pump Reveals Powerpuff Girls Tattoo Was in Celebration of His Month-Long Run of Daily Threesomes

Lil Pump loves his tattoos and some of them mark a significant moment in his life. The Miami rapper recently revealed that one of his tats represents a heavy month of sexual activity.

In an interview with Inked magazine, Lil Pump admitted that he got a Powerpuff Girls tattoo to celebrate his month-long run of daily threesomes.

"I got that Powerpuff Girls tattoo around when I dropped Harverd Dropout," he recalled. "For that whole month, I was having threesomes, like, every single day. So that was the reason I got the Powerpuff Girls on my neck. It was an amazing month." Harverd Dropout arrived in 2019.

Elsewhere in the article, Pump shared the story behind the "Jah" tattoo he had done in honor of late rapper XXXTentacion.

"Yeah. Jah was a very special person, man. He was gone too soon," he said. "I remember one time I was in L.A. and this was probably the second time I was in L.A. and I was, like, 17, and I didn’t have a spot to stay in and then X literally hit me up and was like, 'Yo, you can stay at my hotel.' After that I was like, that’s a very genuine person. It was like, that’s my brother."

Lil Pump also revealed that he has new music in the works. The "Gucci Gang" rapper plans to drop Lil Pump 2 on his birthday, which is Aug. 17. "Yessirski! It’s dropping in August around my birthday," he said. "It’s about to be crazy. This is gonna be a masterpiece."

Hopefully, Lil Pump’s project will live up to the hype this time around.

Watch Inked’s Lil Pump Summer 2022 Issue Video Preview Below