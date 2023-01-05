SHOCKER! Iconic Housewife Announces Departure From Bravo Series

One of the most famous faces of the Housewives franchise just confirmed that she plans to exit the series. People.com was the first to report the news.

Lisa Rinna just confirmed that she's departing 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' Her contract expired at the end of last season, People.com reports. She and Bravo mutually agreed to the decision, according to tonight's report.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement published by People.com Thursday evening. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Rinna first joined the show in 2014, when the show was in its fifth season.

Plus, of course, who can forget her fight scenes including when she threw one at Kim Richards, as seen above.