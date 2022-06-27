I couldn't believe either of these recipes.

Lasagna is one of the most treasured Italian recipes out there, especially in New Jersey. Each family has its own ingredients that make the dish their own. But two reality stars took adding their own ingredients a little too far.

One of my current favorite reality shows is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. It's currently streaming on Peacock and follows former Real Housewives cast members from different cities as they're all sent on vacation together.

This season, the gals are hanging at former New York City Housewife Dorinda Medley's grand Berkshire, MA home. Dorinda and former Beverly Hills housewife, Brandi Glanville decided to have a lasagna cooking competition.

I wish they did not.

Both Brandi and Dorinda have some of the strangest lasagna recipes I've ever heard. Recipes that no one from New Jersey would ever make. It's too bad none of the New Jersey Housewives were cast in this season.

Dorinda's looked more appetizing out of the two, but she uses cottage cheese instead of ricotta in her lasagna. This is absolutely not okay. Cottage cheese is meant to be put on a bagel, or eaten with some fruit; not baked into a tasty lasagna. I'm especially shocked by this given that Dorinda is from New York City - an area that knows good lasagna.

She also adds oregano in her sauce according to her recipe, and you know how I feel about that.

Brandi's is somehow far worse. In the episode, she admitted that she adds carrots and celery into her sauce. It ended up looking more like chili than lasagna. Who told her this was okay?

It sounds like the ladies need to visit Ocean County so we can teach them a thing or two about how to make a proper lasagna.

What do you like to put in yours?

