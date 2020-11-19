Little Mix Singer Jesy Nelson Is Taking a Break

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why a member of Little Mix is taking a break, how many Americans are planning on having a big Thanksgiving and more, below.

Little Mix Member Jesy Nelson Is Taking a Break



Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is taking time off due to private medical reasons. Fans have flooded Nelson's boyfriend's social media wishing her well. Get better soon, Jesy! (via CapitalFM)

Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Naya Rivera Case



Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County claiming that the boat Naya Rivera, who died at Lake Piru over the summer, and their son Josey were in was unsafe. (via TMZ)

Americans Still Plan on Having a Big Thanksgiving

A recent survey revealed that 38 percent of Americans are planning a Thanksgiving dinner with more than ten people, while 27 percent even admitted that they probably won't be practicing social distancing, either. However, the majority of respondents did say that they only plan on having dinner with those in their household. (via New York Post)

Logan Paul Defends Harry Styles

The controversial YouTuber recently praised Harry Styles, who wore a dress in his Vogue cover story, by saying being "manly is about being comfortable in your own skin." Finally, something we can back Paul up on! (via Newsweek)

Free Thanksgiving Dinners From Walmart

Walmart has teamed up with a bunch of food brands to offer refunds for Thanksgiving dinner essentials. (via TMZ)

A Christmas Song Your Dogs Can Enjoy



Dog food company Tails.com has released a Christmas song, called "Raise the Woof!," made specifically for dogs. The song is completely based on sounds and noises that dogs enjoy. Now your pup can get in the holiday spirit too! (via People)

Patrick Dempsey Returns to Grey's Anatomy... Sort Of



Patrick Dempsey will be returning to Grey's Anatomy in the form of a few cameos sprinkled throughout the newest season. He revealed that his return is all thanks to Ellen Pompeo. (via Just Jared)

Naomi Campbell Shares Article Shading Tyra Banks

On her Instagram on Tuesday (November 17), Naomi Campbell shared an article that called Tyra Banks "The Real Life Mean Girl." The two supermodels are said to have been rivals for years. (via Just Jared)