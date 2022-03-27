Live-Action Disney Princesses Lily James, Naomi Scott and Halle Bailey Take Over the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars brought together three real-life Disney princesses together for the very first time.

On Sunday (March 27), Lily James, Halle Bailey and Naomi Scott attended the 94th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. The trio of women presented the Oscar for Best Animated Movie. Ironically, Disney's Encanto won. Disney and Pixar's Luca and Disney's Raya and The Last Dragon were also nominated along with Flee and The Mitchells Vs. The Machines.

With the three Disney nominations, it was likely that Disney would take home the win. Fittingly, the three women who presented the award all portrayed iconic Disney princesses in live-action feature films. James portrayed Cinderella in the 2015 remake of the same name while Scott played Princess Jasmine in the 2019 Aladdin remake. Bailey is set to play Ariel in the 2023 release of The Little Mermaid.

Disney fans quickly called this an initiation for Bailey into the Disney princess club. Others shared their excitement seeing Bailey in the fishy role and what the story would look like in real life compared to its animated version.

Those weren't the only ladies of Disney in attendance. Other Disney alum walked the red carpet such as Zendaya from the Marvel Spiderman franchise, Sofia Carson from the Disney Channel Descendants movies and Vanessa Hudgens from the High School Musical films.