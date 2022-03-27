Wildwood NJ’s Pink Cadillac Diner Gets Makeover Ahead of Summer
Have you been missing Pink Cadillac Diner in Wildwood? Well, it's been renovated and will reportedly be reopening soon with some mouthwatering new menu items.
The 50s-style diner is under new management, according to its official website, and has been temporarily closed the last few months while undergoing a makeover.
Until it DOES reopen, the diner's got our tongues wagging for new additions to its menu, like Oreo Cookies & Cream French Toast. It looks like breakfast and dessert rolled into one, and we're not mad about it.
So, if you like a fabulous retro yet contemporary diner vibe, make sure to give Pink Cadillac a visit this summer if you find yourself in Wildwood.
Pink Cadillac Diner is located at 3801 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood NJ, just three blocks from Morey's Pier.