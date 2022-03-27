The Oscar Winners Who Got Their Awards Before the Show

The Oscar Winners Who Got Their Awards Before the Show

Warner Bros.

The only constants in this world are death, taxes, and jokes about the Oscars being way too long. No matter how much they try to play the winners off during their acceptances speeches, no matter how carefully they try to pare down the montages that celebrate “the magic of the movies” until there’s just six or seven of them left, the show always winds up stretching until close to midnight East Coast time. For some folks, that’s just too many Oscars.

This year, in an attempt to expedite the proceedings, the Academy made the surprising (and controversial) decision to hand out eight awards prior the start of the official Oscars telecast. The winners in these categories were announced during the show, but their acceptance speeches were heavily truncated.

Dune was the big winner of these pre-show Oscars; it was nominated in all five of the categories it was eligible for and won four of them: Best Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Sound. The shorts categories for live-action, documentary, and animation were handed out prior to the official start of the show as well.

Here are all the winners of this year’s untelevised Oscars. I really hope we never have to type that sentence again. It’s very silly. (You can find a full list of the winners that were deemed important enough to make the telecast here.)

Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
“The Windshield Wiper” - WINNER

Documentary Short Subject

“Audible“
“Lead Me Home“
“The Queen of Basketball“ - WINNER
“Three Songs For Benazir“
“When We Were Bullies“

Netflix
loading...

Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune - WINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!

Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”
“The Dress”
“The Long Goodbye” - WINNER
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”

Searchlight
loading...

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
House of Gucci

Original Score

Don’t Look Up
Dune - WINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Warner Bros.
loading...

Production Design

Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Sound

Belfast
Dune - WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

The Best Oscar Best Picture Winners Ever

More than 90 films have earned the title of Best Picture from the Academy Awards. These are the best of the best.
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Dune, Oscars
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top