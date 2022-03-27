The Oscar Winners Who Got Their Awards Before the Show
The only constants in this world are death, taxes, and jokes about the Oscars being way too long. No matter how much they try to play the winners off during their acceptances speeches, no matter how carefully they try to pare down the montages that celebrate “the magic of the movies” until there’s just six or seven of them left, the show always winds up stretching until close to midnight East Coast time. For some folks, that’s just too many Oscars.
This year, in an attempt to expedite the proceedings, the Academy made the surprising (and controversial) decision to hand out eight awards prior the start of the official Oscars telecast. The winners in these categories were announced during the show, but their acceptance speeches were heavily truncated.
Dune was the big winner of these pre-show Oscars; it was nominated in all five of the categories it was eligible for and won four of them: Best Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Sound. The shorts categories for live-action, documentary, and animation were handed out prior to the official start of the show as well.
Here are all the winners of this year’s untelevised Oscars. I really hope we never have to type that sentence again. It’s very silly. (You can find a full list of the winners that were deemed important enough to make the telecast here.)
Animated Short Film
“Affairs of the Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
“The Windshield Wiper” - WINNER
Documentary Short Subject
“Audible“
“Lead Me Home“
“The Queen of Basketball“ - WINNER
“Three Songs For Benazir“
“When We Were Bullies“
Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune - WINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Live Action Short Film
“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”
“The Dress”
“The Long Goodbye” - WINNER
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
House of Gucci
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune - WINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Production Design
Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Sound
Belfast
Dune - WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story