Lizzo Sued by Ex-Dancers for Sexual, Racial and Religious Harassment

Lizzo is being sued by some of her ex-dancers who claim the rap-pop star and her team sexually, racially and religiously harassed them during their time working with her.

Lizzo Faces New Lawsuit

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 1), three women recently filed a lawsuit against Lizzo in California Superior Court. The suit contains multiple allegations against the "About Damn Time" artist. The claims include hostile work environment, sexual harassment, religious harassment, racial harassment and failure to prevent or remedy all of the above. Listed as defendants on the lawsuit are Lizzo, her touring company Big Grrrl Big Tour and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo's dance team.

Read More: Kanye West Compares Attacks on Lizzo Losing Weight to Genocide Against Black People

Specific Claims in the Lawsuit

One of the women who is suing Lizzo claims the artist brought up the dancer's weight gain. The ex-dancer alleged she was later berated and fired after she recorded a meeting because she had an eye condition, the suit claims.

"Lizzo became furious, hurling expletives at the group and stated that she was going to go around the room, person-by-person until someone told Lizzo who made the recording," the suit claims.

Quigley is accused of trying to convert the dancers to her religion. In her "unceasing" attempts, she would chastise the dancers for having pre-marital sex, according to the suit. Quigley is also accused of unwarrantedly discussing masturbation and sexual fantasies with the group. One of the plaintiffs also claims she was coerced into touching a woman's breast at a strip club despite opposing the act.

The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount of punitive damages, medical expenses and attorneys’ fees as well as benefits for violations of their civil rights through the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

XXL has reached out to Lizzo's team and Shirlene Quigley for comment.

Read More: DaBaby Keeps Flirting With Lizzo on Her Butt Posts