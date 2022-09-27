You Can Win FREE Last Minute Tickets To See Lizzo in Philly on Thursday Night!
Do you want last-minute tickets to see Lizzo this Thursday night? You can win them as a thank you just for having the PST app.
It's easy to win.
Step 1:
Download the 94.5 PST App.
Don't have the app? Download it right now.
Get our free mobile app
Turn On Our App Alerts
At some point on Thursday (before 2 pm), we'll send you an App Alert with how you'll win tickets to the show.
Yeah, we'll push the contest to ONLY those who have turned on our contest app alerts on the PST App. And you'll need to enter within 9.4 minutes on our app!
We won't even mention it on-air. It's just ANOTHER way of saying thank you for having the
How to Sign Up For PST App Alerts
You'll wanna turn on app alerts cause it's the only way to win last minute tickets to see Lizzo on 94.5 PST!