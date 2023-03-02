Many home shopping fans (including me) were shocked to hear the news that two long time, and popular QVC on-air hosts, Dan Hughes and Carolyn Gracie, had been let go.

The disappointing news came amid a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer that not just the two hosts, but 400 employees of QVC and Home Shopping Network (HSN), were laid off.

The parent company of the two networks, Qurate, revealed the cuts by saying, "These decisions are not easy but are necessary in realigning how we manage the business and heighten focus on critical priorities."

Dan Hughes has been on-air at QVC for 33 years. I'm not a regular QVC watcher, tuning in mostly during the holidays, but, caught him from time to time and enjoyed watching. He's very calming and genuine.

He shared the news with fans on Facebook.

Hughes said, "After a tenure of 33 years it has come time for me and QVC to part ways. I say so with nothing less than gratitude to those who have supported me and worked with me over the years." He continued, "Even more so I want to express my appreciation to you, the viewers, who built this amazing community and I hope you continue to do so for many years to come."

Hughes said he plans to "focus fully on his writing, spend more time with family and friends and tinker on projects that have been on the back burner for a long time."

Carolyn Hughes has been a QVC on-air host for 19 years. She is so cute and fun. You'd often see her on gardening shows and I loved when she paired up with Valerie Par Hill (Dan too).

She addressed her lay off on Facebook as well.

Gracie's post read in part, "I have some bittersweet news today. After 19 years, I am no longer working at QVC. I have loved every minute of my time there, especially the opportunity to get to know all of YOU."

Many commented on both Dan and Carolyn's post that QVC won't be the same without them.

