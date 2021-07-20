QVC Brings ‘Christmas in July’ to Wildwood Crest Beach House

QVC, the home shopping giant which reaches 380 million homes worldwide, brings its hokey sales pitches to the Wildwoods for a week-long remote broadcast through Sunday, July 25.

QVC will broadcast it's 'Christmas in July' sale live from the ‘QVC Beach House’ in Wildwood Crest beginning Tuesday.

The network also plans live shots from Hereford Inlet Lighthouse in North Wildwood and other locations throughout the Wildwoods this week during an interesting combination of livestreaming, retail sales and tourism.

If your idea of summer fun is a good deal on a set of gingerbread characters, a snowman doormat or hundreds of other Christmas sale items, then this is must-see TV viewing.

Long before Amazon and Walmart started to focus on in-home shopping, QVC had found an eager audience ready to shop from home.

Last year, QVC, and its sister channel HSN, delivered revenue of $14.2 billion in sales. QVC has been around for 35 years but has suddenly become the company to beat in the industry’s new fervor for live shopping.

So, it's quite a coup for the Wildwoods to be able to team up with the home-shopping network during their popular Christmas in July sale.

John Siciliano, Executive Director/CFO of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority says the Wildwoods welcome QVC with open arms.

“We are thrilled to host QVC® for its Christmas in July® celebration. We hope the network’s live coverage of the Wildwoods will spark interest in many in the region to experience our multi-generational, one-of-a-kind vacation destination."

Mary Campbell, Chief Content, Digital & Platforms Officer, at QVC and HSN, also sees the potential benefit for her brand.

QVC has always been at the forefront of immersive storytelling, and we love to bring our customers along for these unique experiences when we shoot outside of the studios. We love meeting our customers where they are, and shooting on location in the Wildwoods, NJ will be nothing short of spectacular.”

Fans of the network can watch for QVC favorite hosts including Valerie Parr Hill, Jim Shore, David, Alberti, Dan, and Pat live from the QVC Wildwood Crest Beach House this week.

