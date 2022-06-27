Lorde Just Switched Her Look Up Big Time With a New Blonde Hairstyle (PHOTOS)

Lorde debuted a new hairstyle when she took the stage to perform at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend.

The "Solar Power" hit-maker has been a brunette for most of her time in the public eye. However, she showed off a new blonde look and soft curls while performing on the Pyramid Stage at the festival. She paired the warm-toned blonde with a lilac leotard that she wore over red tights. Lorde accessorized with several necklaces and tied a silk red string on one of her wrists as a bracelet.

Check out a photo of her striking blonde locks below:

PopSugar noted that this is not the first time Lorde has been blonde. She also went lighter in her "Mood Ring" music video, which debuted last year. In the visual, she paired her icy hair with a pastel green outfit.

Revisit the video below:

While Lorde's new look netted headlines, it wasn't the only reason the singer attracted media attention during the festival.

She also joined a list of celebrities including the likes of Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Cher to speak out against the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The "Royals" star made a heated statement while onstage.

"Wanna hear a secret, girls? Your bodies are destined to be objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright," she said, according to PopSugar. "But here's another secret. You possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom, wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today, make accessing that wisdom your life's work. Because everything depends on it."

"F--k the Supreme Court," she added.

Lorde performed several cuts off her newest album Solar Power. She also shared the stage with Clairo and Arlo Parks.

The Independent noted that several other performers spoke out against the Supreme Court's decision while performing at Glastonbury. Notably, Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen dedicated a rendition of the latter's bop "F--k You" to the highest court in the United States. Others who spoke out included Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers.

Across the pond, Full House alum Jodie Sweetin also made headlines after a video of her being pushed by several members of the Los Angeles Police Department at a pro-choice protest circulated online.