SPOILERS AHEAD: Lorde’s Setlist For Philly, September 2025
Lorde is embarking on her first arena tour in several years, so demand to see her this week in South Philly has been quite high. In fact, the concert almost immediately sold out when it was announced.
Lorde will perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for a sold out concert Tuesday night (September 30th). That's the arena formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.
What Is Lorde's Setlist for Philadelphia?
In the meantime, I know that many people like to know the setlist BEFORE the show starts. Though, that's not for everyone. Some people like to be surprised.
So we'll warn you that spoilers are ahead if you keep scrolling.
Here we go:
Lorde's Act I:
- Hammer
- Royals
- Broken Glass
- Buzzcut Season
- Favourite Daughter
- Perfect Places
Lorde's Act II:
- Shapeshifter
- Current Affairs
- Supercut
- No Better
- GRWM
- The Louvre
Lorde's Act III:
- Oceanic Feeling
- Big Star
- Liability
- Clearblue
- Man of the Year
Lorde's Act IV:
- If She Could See Me Now
- Team
- What Was That
- Green Light
- David
Encore:
- A World Alone
- Ribs
