Lots of four-legged friends need homes at Burlington County Animal Shelter

WESTAMTPON — If you have some time during your busy weekend, consider a visit to the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

County commissioners are encouraging residents to adopt or foster a dog or cat from there.

All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed/neutered and are all up to date with their vaccinations. This, alone, can save most families thousands of dollars in veterinary expenses.

“The Burlington County Animal Shelter staff and volunteers do a great job caring for the dogs, cats, and other animals at the shelter, but what these pets need most is a forever home of their own,” Burlington County Commissioner Felicia Hopson said. She is also the board’s liaison to the shelter.

Pets have been proven to reduce loneliness, boost mood and provide increased opportunities for exercise and outdoor activities.

Burlington seniors, veterans, and active-duty military members and their families are exempt from the shelter’s adoption fees under the Pets for Vets and Pets for Seniors programs.

The fee is typically $75 for adult dogs and $45 for adult cats.

“Responsible pet ownership is a commitment but you won’t find a more affordable option than adopting from the shelter,” Hopson said.

More than 840 cats and 345 dogs have been adopted from the Burlington County Animal Shelter this year. More than 200 shelter animals have also been placed with rescue groups.

Among the pets currently up for adoption at the shelter include:

Maci (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Maci (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Maci: She is a 6-year-old pit bull mix who has remained at the shelter since being brought in as a stray last year. She’s been doing so well learning commands and manners.

Hurky (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Hurky (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Hurky: This 7-year-old bully mix was surrendered to the shelter last year. He is looking for an owner who enjoys hugs, kisses and cuddling on the couch.

Oliver (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Oliver (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Oliver: He is a shepherd/lab mix who was surrendered to the shelter. He enjoys belly rubs and lounging in the sun.

Tink (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) Tink (Photo Credit: Burlington County Animal Shelter) loading...

Tink: If cats are your thing, then this 8-year-old feline is for you. Tink was surrendered by a family who was moving. Shelter staff says she loves to put on a show to attract affection.

The Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive, Westhampton is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Available dogs and cats can also be viewed online at: https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/1446/Available-for-Adoption.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.