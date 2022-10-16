New Jersey’s Top Thanksgiving Side Dish Will Definitely Surprise You

Are you ready for some New Jersey Thanksgiving talk? We are, and we’ll kick off the season by talking bout the one Turkey Day side dish that rises above all the rest in the Garden State.

I know what you’re thinking. Can we get through Halloween first before we start talking about Thanksgiving? For our purposes today, the answer to that question is no. Thanksgiving prep is about to begin whether we like it or not.

I was raised in an Italian household, so as far as I’m concerned lasagna, broccoli rabe and stuffed artichokes should be the top Thanksgiving sides, but I don’t think that’s what the experts are going to spring on us.

I can’t be the only person in the state of New Jersey that almost dreaded the turkey course at Thanksgiving because I was so stuffed with lasagna and antipasto, right?

I knew every year that the turkey was coming next, but that never, and I mean never, stopped me from getting a huge second helping of my Mom’s lasagna. And I have never regretted that decision.

When it comes to Thanksgiving side dishes, I’m partial to the broccoli rabe, the canned cranberry sauce (without the actual berries of course), and stuffed artichokes. But what do the experts say?

I have a feeling you might be disappointed. It’s not beans, and it’s not stuffing. The folks at Thrillist say the top Thanksgiving side dish in the state of New Jersey is, wait for it, stuffed mushrooms.

I don’t want to offend the mushroom council or anything, but…really? I want a recount. And I want some lasagna. That’s what Thanksgiving is all about to me.

