Who’s Ready for the Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Open in Bayville, NJ?

BUT, WHEN IS IT OPENING in Bayville? Somebody has to know.

I remember when this store was closing, I was in the store and the shelves were so empty. What's happening with our Dollar Tree?

I was like, "What's going on?" Apparently, they're closing this store and we were all wondering what was replacing it. When I first saw that it was closing in Berkeley Twp., I couldn't believe it. Good News, though it's back.

The shelves were so empty so I ask, "What's going on, are you getting re-stocked soon?" She says, "no."

The Dollar Tree in the Baywick Plaza on Rt. 9. It's been there for years and every time I was there it seemed busy, why would they be closing this location?

What's replacing the Dollar Tree in Bayville, NJ?

I originally wrote about Family Dollar was to replace Dollar Tree, but I guess I was wrong. Both stores are going to be there in one location. It seems a little bit weird, but it might work. We already had a Family Dollar for several years in Bayville then that closed about 2 years ago.

To look at the store it looks a little weird. One door and Family Dollar on the left and Dollar Tree on the right. It looks like while building and putting these stores together it looks like they knocked down a possible wall to the old Rite Aid. Do you remember that being there in that plaza next to the Dollar Tree?

I would always choose the Dollar Tree because everything was always $1, Family Dollar was and is The Dollar Tree was great, everything was $1. Cards, birthday stuff like wrapping, and paper plates, that was the perfect spot for some great, cheap stuff. I don't think I ever went to Family Dollar, so I'm not too sure about it. When are these stores opening? I'm hearing about different dates.

