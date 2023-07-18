There have been a few big winners in New Jersey when it comes to the lottery lately and it's always so exciting when this happens! One of the biggest winners to come from New Jersey lately is a lucky ticket holder who had a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket.

The single winning ticket was sold in Camden County, NJ for the July 15 drawing. It was was purchased at Super Deals Food Market which is located at 3614 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken, Camden County.

The winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers from July 15th, 2023 were 05, 14, 36, 37 and 38 and the XTRA number was 05.



The retailer will also receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

This was not the only lucky lottery winner in New Jersey recently!

$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Hamilton Township (Mercer County)

One PowerBall ticket was sold at the ShopRite in Hamilton, NJ at the location on Route 33 for Saturday (July 15)'s drawing as well.

The winning numbers were 02, 09, 43, 55, and 57. The Red Powerball Number was 18.

The winner matched four of the five white balls.

More $50,000 Mega Millions Winners in Jersey on July 15

For the July 15 drawing, these were the biggest winners across the state, according to the New Jersey Lottery. Each of these tickets won $50,000 (Listed below, keep scrolling)

They were:

Burlington County: Mart’s Liquor, 1305 Woodlane Rd., Eastampton

Mart’s Liquor, 1305 Woodlane Rd., Eastampton Essex County: One Maple Supermarket #1, 186 Chancellor Ave.,

One Maple Supermarket #1, 186 Chancellor Ave., Newark; & Wine Village, 363 Bloomfield Ave., Caldwell

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #39688, 314-316 Rues Lane, East Brunswick

7-Eleven #39688, 314-316 Rues Lane, East Brunswick Morris County: Quick Chek #8, 170 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany

Quick Chek #8, 170 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany Ocean County: Spirits Unlimited, 3 Lacey Rd., Forked River

The next Mega Millions Drawing is Tuesday, July 18 at 11 pm. All tickets must be purchased before 10:45 pm to participate in the drawings. The jackpot rolled to at least $640 million.

