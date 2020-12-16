Low visibility, icy roads: NJ Transit cancels most trains, buses Wednesday night

NJ Transit is suspending most of its rail, bus, light rail and Access Link service on Wednesday evening as the nor'easter is expected to intensify.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects the worst of the snow to be during the evening hours with a tricky mix of snow and sleet to the north and west. Heavy rain is expected closer to the coast.

"Low visibility, icy roads, and gusty winds will be big problems for most of the state," Zarrow said.

All rail service will temporarily be suspended at 7:30 p.m.

All central and northern New Jersey bus service will be temporarily suspended, including Trenton area and Port Authority bus service, starting at 6 p.m. There will be no Port Authority Bus Terminal departures after 6 p.m. South Jersey service will continue to operate as long as conditions allow.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and Newark Light Rail service will be suspended starting 8 p.m. RiverLINE service will operate as normal.

Access Link service in all regions except Region 3 will be temporarily suspended starting at 5 p.m. due to weather. Region 3 service will continue to operate as long as weather and road conditions allow.

NJ Transit said that trains and light rail cars will travel the lines without passengers to help keep overhead wires and tracks free of snow and ice.

No announcement has yet been made about service on Thursday morning.

Zarrow expects the storm to wind down during the morning commute.

PATCO, PATH and SEPTA have not announced any scheduling changes for Thursday afternoon.

The DOT banned motorcycles and commercial and recreation vehicles from certain highways Wednesday afternoon.

