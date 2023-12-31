UPDATE: Rail Service Resumes Across New Jersey, Pennsylvania & New York on New Year’s Eve

STORY UPDATE: RAIL SERVICE RESUMES AS OF 1 PM SUNDAY

Good news for travelers this New Year's Eve afternoon.

We're told that Operations on SEPTA's Regional Rail and AMTRAK's Northeast Corridor have resumed (as of early this afternoon). Service on NJ TRANSIT had previously resumed.

The resumption of service comes following a difficult morning on the rails as AMTRAK reported signal issues. The delays affected service between Philadelphia and New York on all three services.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

It's a tough morning if you're traveling by train between Pennsylvania and New York (including New Jersey). A reported radio failure from Amtrak is causing very serious delays and cancelations for Amtrak, SEPTA, and New Jersey Transit customers.

The information about each line posted below was the latest as of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 31:

SEPTA Service Affected on Sunday

SEPTA's Regional Rail service on the Trenton, West Trenton, Airport, Chestnut Hill West, and Newark lines are suspended until further notice.

"Alternate service suggestions are available online. Click here to view more on their website.

AMTRAK Service Affected on the Northeast Corridor

Several trains on the Northeast Corridor route have been canceled, as of 8 a.m.

Additionally, any trains that may still be operating are subject to delays of up to 2 hours, Amtrak says. Customers should visit Amtrak's website to learn the latest and for rebooking information.

This, of course, affects all trains between Boston and Washington, D.C., which are subject to delays.

NJ TRANSIT Affected By Rail Delays on Sunday

The situation is slightly improving on NJ TRANSIT, as of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York has resumed in both directions. It is subject to up to 45-minute delays. Cross-honoring is in effect by bus and private carriers.

Meanwhile, Atlantic City Rail Service is suspended between Cherry Hill and 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. NJ TRANSIT tickets are being cross-honored by PATCO at Lindenwold Station in New Jersey. Good news? Service on PATCO is operating on or close to schedule, as of 8:30 a.m. they say.

This is quite a mess this morning. Hopefully, this situation will improve quickly.

