Luke Bryan Has a Great Baby Gift Idea for Katy Perry, Who Is ‘Pretty Close’ to Delivering

Luke Bryan is brainstorming baby gift ideas for soon-to-be new mom Katy Perry. The pop star — who is Bryan's American Idol cohort — is due this month with her first child, a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Bryan is privy to the exact due date after a phonecall with Perry, and he wants to have an appropriate gift at the ready, not to mention offering emotional and spiritual support for the superstar couple and their first child together (Bloom already has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr).

"I didn't know the exact due date," Bryan tells Entertainment Tonight, "so I texted her like, 'Hey, just so I can kind of wrap my head around when to really start thinking about you guys and saying prayers and everything,' so she let me know the due date. … She's pretty close."

And just what kind of gift has the country crooner dreamed up for the new baby? Channeling his cowboy appeal by way of Perry's often vivid color palette, it appears as if Bryan has come up with the perfect kind of toy to bestow on the child once she arrives.

"I told her I'm probably gonna send her little girl maybe, like, a little pink BB gun," Bryan explains with a laugh. "An old country boy version of little baby girl gifts. Pink camo and a pink BB gun."

The country star is close to Perry after having judged American Idol with her, along with Lionel Richie — and the trio plan to return for a new season, negotiations notwithstanding. Bryan says the team's "chemistry is so natural, so real, so fun, and I wouldn't miss being at that judges' table for the world."

Meanwhile, the country star's upcoming seventh studio album Born Here Live Here Die Here arrives this Friday (Aug. 7). Bryan has already shared the songs "One Margarita," "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight."

Luke Bryan's Prank Wars With His Wife ... They're Dangerous