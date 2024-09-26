If you're a country music fan and you love some outdoor fun, you're in for a treat this fall.

Von Thun’s Country Farm Market in South Brunswick, NJ, has partnered with country music superstar Luke Bryan and his team for their corn maze this season.

Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023 - Nashville, TN Getty Images

Yes, you read that right—Luke Bryan.

Everyone at Von Thun's loves country music, so couldn’t be more excited about this unique twist on a fall favorite.

Grab your friends, family, and maybe even your cowboy hat or boots, and get ready to navigate the twists and turns of the Luke Bryan-themed corn maze.

Check it out below. It's really cool.

Von Thun's via Facebook Von Thun's via Facebook

This exciting experience is open both weekdays and weekends, so make plans now to go have some fun.

If you're visiting on a weekend, you’re in for even more fun, as the maze is part of Von Thun’s weekend festival admission. The hours are 10am - 5pm.

You can pick apples and pumpkins, try out the corn cannons and apple blasters, plus, go on a hayride, visit the Activity Area with over 20 fun things to do, and enjoy some live music.

Von Thun's via Facebook/Canva Von Thun's via Facebook/Canva

During the week, the maze is open from 1 to 5 p.m., so it's a perfect weekday escape for some outdoor adventure.

Von Thun’s is known for bringing the community together, and this year’s collaboration with Luke Bryan adds even more excitement to the fall season.

attachment-corn maze von thun kids walking thru canva

Whether you're a die-hard country fan or just looking for a fun fall outing, this corn maze is something you don’t want to miss.

So, tell your family and friends and go get lost in the Luke Bryan-themed corn maze at Von Thun’s. You may want to gran an apple cider donut while you're there. Yum.

Von Thun's via Facebook/Canva Von Thun's via Facebook/Canva

This is one fall experience that will have you coming back for more.

For more information on all of the fall fun at Von Thun's Country Farm Market, click here.

Von Thun's Country Farm Market is located at 505 Ridge Road in South Brunswick, NJ.

