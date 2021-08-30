Man Constructs Amazing Phillies Stadium Sandcastle On Ocean City Beach

The sun, the waves, and South Jersey's gorgeous sand; are there many more reasons you need to indulge in a beach day at the Jersey shore?

For one man from Williamstown, he goes to the beach to get creative. A man by the name of David Coyle has become pretty popular over the years for his insane sandcastle creations he erects along NJ's beaches. This time, he's gaining some attention for the epic construct of Citizens Bank Park he made in Ocean City.

According to 6abc.com, Coyle has been crafting amazing sandcastles on the beach for years and years now. It all started with his son. He first started out making sandcastle masterpieces with him over twenty years ago. Now, he enjoys being able to construct them for the new generation. This time, though, he got to work on the Phillies-themed sandcastle for a boy named Joey Dickerson, a little boy who can't get enough of Coyle's insane creations.

Coyle's not one to hoard all the work, either. Dickerson and Coyle worked on the Phillies sandcastle project together. They even invited some of the kids that would walk by and stop and stare in amazement to join them in the building process.

What happens when the castle's all finished? Well, Coyle knows that the masterpiece won't be standing the following day. The water will, of course, wash it away overnight. So, once everyone's been able to snap their pictures with it, he's totally cool with letting the kids stomp all over it and have their fun tearing it down.

Coyle says that as long as there are people in his life who enjoy and appreciate what he does every summer, he'll continue to come back to Ocean City each and every year.

