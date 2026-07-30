What could be better than sipping a refreshing bevvy, shopping, and listening to live music on a beautiful summer day, overlooking the water?

If you're looking for something fun to do, don't miss a really cool, family-friendly event coming soon to the Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering in West Windsor.

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering via Facebook The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering via Facebook

Happy Hour at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake are Thursday nights during the summer

The Boathouse is in Mercer County Park and hosts so many fun events throughout the year. Summer Happy Hours and Dinner on the Deck are going on now on select Thursday nights. There's food, drinks, and live music. These are super popular nights, and so much fun. If you haven't been and are 21 and over, get out there and have some fun before the end of September. Click here for the schedule and band lineup.

READ MORE: Live band schedule for Mercer County Park Boathouse Happy Hour

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Sip, Shop & Enjoy Live Music August 9 at the Mercer County Park boathouse

Back to shopping. On Sunday, August 9th, get ready to sip, shop, and enjoy live music at the Boathouse. It will be similar to the recent holiday and Galentine's sip & shop events there. Bring your family and friends. It's happening between 12 PM - 5 PM.

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There will be over 30 local vendors to shop from

Expect to shop from over 30 local vendors, outside on the beautiful Mercer Lake grounds. There will be live music as you shop from the Skyline Trio. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. There will be concession stands and a beer truck with draft beer and other canned drinks.

READ MORE: Huge food festival coming to Mercer County this fall

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Inside the Boathouse, there will be a special musical show from 1 PM - 3 PM featuring Beauty and The Beats, a fairytale tribute band. Your children will love it.

Free admission for Sip, Shop & Enjoy Live Music on August 9th from 12 PM - 5 PM, at the Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering, inside Mercer County Park, in West Windsor, NJ. It's located at 334 South Post Road, West Windsor Township, NJ.