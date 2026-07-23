Here's something to look forward to. Riverfest is back at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark for 2026. It's always a good time.

Riverfest 2026 is at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark on September 12

Save the date. Riverfest 2026 will be Saturday, September 12, from 11 AM - 4 PM. There will be food, drinks, fun activities and entertainment for the whole family throughout the day.

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On the front plaza of the ballpark, listen to live music from local bands, jump on a hayride (courtesy of Howell Living History Farm), catch a fly-fishing demonstration, and enjoy hands-on educational games and exhibits by Mercer County, The Watershed Institute, the Mercer County Park Commission, and the City of Trenton. You'll also be able to take a canoe or boat ride on the Delaware River, next to the ballpark.

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There will also be live music inside the ballpark from more local bands like Modern Mojo and Dueling Pianos. Eat and drink until your heart's content. There will be a variety of seasonal craft beers from local and national breweries, plus, pork roll-inspired menu from Trenton's own, Case's Pork Roll. There will be other food, as well.

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Speaking of Case's Pork Roll, you won't want to miss the big event of the day, the one visitors from everywhere come to see, the world famous 10th Annual Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship. It's a 10-minute eating contest where competitive eaters from all over go for the sacred title. You'll find yourself cheering them on, trust me. It's quite a sight. It will kick off at 2:30 PM.

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Admission and parking are free. Don't miss the fun. Riverfest 2026 at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark is Saturday, September 12, from 11 AM - 4 PM. For more information, click here.