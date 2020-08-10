Man Punches Teen Worker at Sesame Place, After Employee Reminded Him to Wear a Mask – Police Say

A man punched a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee in the face after the teenager reminded the man to wear a mask on Sunday, according to the Middletown Township Police. The teenager underwent surgery today following the incident, which injured his jaw.

The teen, who suffered injuries in the incident, was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center following Sunday’s alleged confrontation. The 17-year-old male suffered a jaw injury and a damaged tooth, police say. He underwent surgery today (Monday) on his jaw, according to a report from NBC 10.



Police told the media that the employee initially told an unidentified man and woman that they were required to wear a mask inside the popular Bucks County theme park, per Sesame Place’s COVID-19 policy.

Later in the day, the same man confronted the worker near the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure Ride, police tell the media. The pair fled the scene and were last seen driving away in a vehicle registered in New York State, according to police.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspect or his female companion. They say the pair were in their 20s or 30s.

If you have information on the incident, you’re asked to contact the Middletown Township Police at 215-750-3845.

“We’ve been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery,” Sesame Place told the media in a statement. “The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park.”

Sesame Place says they are cooperating with the Middletown Township Police, who are conducting the investigation into Sunday's incident.