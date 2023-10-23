Save the date. Sesame Place Philadelphia in Langhorne, PA will kick off its annual holiday event, A Very Furry Christmas, on Saturday, November 18th, according to a Sesame Place Philadelphia press release, and there are so many new things to look forward to.

Season Pass Holders Are Invited for a Special Preview

Season Pass holders are invited for a preview the night before, Friday, November 17th. It runs until January 7, 2024.

This magical event is the perfect way for you, your family and friends to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and the upcoming new year.

The Grand Illumination is November 18th

The Grand Illumination will be on Saturday (November 18th) with Santa doing the honors of turning on all the park's holiday lights for the first time this holiday season. There are millions of holiday lights. Don't miss this awesome sight.

There are new and exciting additions to A Very Furry Christmas for 2023

There will be two ways to get some one-on-one time with the big guy himself, Santa Claus.

You'll get to visit Santa in his Furry workshop. There's a new innovative and interactive queue this year that will keep you & your family entertained and excited while you wait for your turn. There are three themed sections with activities, photo ops and food and beverage options.

There's also a special dining opportunity to see Santa, Santa's Christmas Dine. You'll need to make a reservation for that holiday feast.

New Christmas Storytime and Meet & Greet with a Surprise Furry Friend

Also new for the 2023 holiday season is Christmas Storytime in Sesame Studio Theater, which will be followed by a Meet & Greet with a surprise furry friend. I wonder who it will be. Hmmm.

New Hanukkah Storytime & Activities

The Hanukkah Celebration will take place December 8th - 10th with a sing-a-long, Menorah lighting ceremony and an all new Hanukkah Storytime and Hanukkah activity station.

Kwanzaa Celebration Kicks Off December 26th

Starting December 26th and running through January 1st, be a part of the Kwanzaa Celebration with your favorite furry friends. There will be a Kinara Lighting Ceremony and a NEW African Dance Group Performance.

There will be Meet & Greets With Your Favorite Furry Friends

All of your favorite furry Sesame Street friends will be there in their best holiday outfits, ready to celebrate the holidays with you.

Visit the New Sesame Place Store

Don't forget to do some holiday shopping at the newly-opened Sesame Place Store. It's the biggest Sesame Street-themed store in the world. There are many holiday-themed gifts your kids will love. The store is open daily and you don't need to buy admission to the park to shop.

Season Pass Holders Get Extra Benefits

Season Pass holders will get special rewards during A Very Furry Christmas, including an exclusive viewing area for Santa's Grand Illumination. Wow.

You won't want to miss a thing at A Very Furry Christmas at Sesame Place Philadelphia located at 100 Sesame Road in Langhorne, PA.

For information on attractions, shows, parades, dining and more, click here.

