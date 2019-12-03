According to Collider, Episode 7 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian will feature an exclusive sneak peek of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Episode 7 also marks the penultimate episode of Season 1 of the Star Wars spinoff series, which has made waves with the cultural impact of Baby Yoda alone.

While fans continue to speculate over the season's conclusion, the sneak peek of Episode IX serves as a little reminder that there are much bigger fish to fry. For example, figuring out how the heck Emperor Palpatine is going to make his return after being thrown into a chasm by Darth Vader and seemingly exploding. In the meantime, Disney also released the episode synopsis for Episode 7 of The Mandalorian, which is as follows: “An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.”

In order to avoid conflict with Skywalker's December 20 release, the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian will air on Wednesday, December 18 at a special time. That's going to make for one mind-blowing, Star Wars-filled week. Brace yourselves.