Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new shows and movies in January, but they’re planning a pretty substantial rest of the year. They just unveiled a teaser for their 2023 highlights today, and it includes new footage of a whole bunch of highly-anticipated series and films.

The highlights of the highlights include The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka Season 1 starring Rosario Dawson as the Jedi hero who was previously featured in The Mandalorian Season 2, the debut of Pixar’s animated series Win or Lose, Marvel’s Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke, and the live-action Peter Pan & Wendy from David Lowery, the director who previously reimagined the Disney animated favorite Pete’s Dragon.

The teaser, which you can watch below, is narrated by Tom Hiddleston — which is appropriate, since the big centerpiece of the clip is the first new footage from Season 2 of Loki, starring Hiddleston and Owen Wilson as members of the Time Variance Authority that protects the timestream of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch the trailer below:

In addition to all the streaming-first films and shows, the clip also touts the Disney+ premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is still playing in theaters as of this writing. (To date, the film is the second-biggest movie of the year in the United States and the fifth biggest worldwide, with $786.4 million in international grosses.)

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t give release dates for any of these titles, so you’ll just have to be patient and wait for them for a little while longer.

