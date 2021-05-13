Masks Won’t Be Required Indoors for Fully Vaccinated Persons, CDC Says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places. That's according to a person briefed on the announcement, expected later Thursday at the White House.
The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.
The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.
