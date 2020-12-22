Massive parade of 50 fire, rescue squads lights up Princeton hospital
PLAINSBORO - A parade of fire and rescue trucks from nearly 50 agencies in Central Jersey honored emergency workers at Penn Medicine Princeton Health on Friday night.
Photos courtesy MidJersey.news
Participants included:
- Plainsboro Fire Co.
- Plainsboro Police Department
- Plainsboro Rescue Squad
- Plainsboro EMS
- West Windsor Police Department
- Princeton University Pubic Safety
- Kingston Fire Co.
- Monmouth Junction Fire Co.
- Kendall Park Fire Co.
- Hightstown Fire Department
- Little Rocky Hill Fire Co.
- Griggstown Fire Co.
- Middlesex County Hazmat
- Princeton Plasma Physics Lab Fire Department
- Monroe Fire Co.
- Lawrenceville Fire Co.
- North Brunswick Fire Co. 1
- North Brunswick Fire Co. 2
- New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Divison A
- New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Divison B
- Hightstown EMS
- East Windsor Rescue Squad 142
- East Windsor Rescue Squad 146
- Princeton Squad 168
- Princeton Rescue 168
- Mercer County Fire Coordinator
- Hopewell Fire Department
- Middlesex Fire Coordinators
- Brookview Fire Co.
- East Brunswick Fire District 1
