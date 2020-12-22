Massive parade of 50 fire, rescue squads lights up Princeton hospital

PLAINSBORO - A parade of fire and rescue trucks from nearly 50 agencies in Central Jersey honored emergency workers at Penn Medicine Princeton Health on Friday night.

Participants included:

Plainsboro Fire Co.

Plainsboro Police Department

Plainsboro Rescue Squad

Plainsboro EMS

West Windsor Police Department

Princeton University Pubic Safety

Kingston Fire Co.

Monmouth Junction Fire Co.

Kendall Park Fire Co.

Hightstown Fire Department

Little Rocky Hill Fire Co.

Griggstown Fire Co.

Middlesex County Hazmat

Princeton Plasma Physics Lab Fire Department

Monroe Fire Co.

Lawrenceville Fire Co.

North Brunswick Fire Co. 1

North Brunswick Fire Co. 2

New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Divison A

New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Divison B

Hightstown EMS

East Windsor Rescue Squad 142

East Windsor Rescue Squad 146

Princeton Squad 168

Princeton Rescue 168

Mercer County Fire Coordinator

Hopewell Fire Department

Middlesex Fire Coordinators

Brookview Fire Co.

East Brunswick Fire District 1

