Massive parade of 50 fire, rescue squads lights up Princeton hospital

PLAINSBORO - A parade of fire and rescue trucks from nearly 50 agencies in Central Jersey honored emergency workers at Penn Medicine Princeton Health on Friday night.

Photos courtesy MidJersey.news

Participants included:

  • Plainsboro Fire Co.
  • Plainsboro Police Department
  • Plainsboro Rescue Squad
  • Plainsboro EMS
  • West Windsor Police Department
  • Princeton University Pubic Safety
  • Kingston Fire Co.
  • Monmouth Junction Fire Co.
  • Kendall Park Fire Co.
  • Hightstown Fire Department
  • Little Rocky Hill Fire Co.
  • Griggstown Fire Co.
  • Middlesex County Hazmat
  • Princeton Plasma Physics Lab Fire Department
  • Monroe Fire Co.
  • Lawrenceville Fire Co.
  • North Brunswick Fire Co. 1
  • North Brunswick Fire Co. 2
  • New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Divison A
  • New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Divison B
  • Hightstown EMS
  • East Windsor Rescue Squad 142
  • East Windsor Rescue Squad 146
  • Princeton Squad 168
  • Princeton Rescue 168
  • Mercer County Fire Coordinator
  • Hopewell Fire Department
  • Middlesex Fire Coordinators
  • Brookview Fire Co.
  • East Brunswick Fire District 1

