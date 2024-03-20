Did NJ Wegmans Subtly Bring Back In-Store Samples?

Did NJ Wegmans Subtly Bring Back In-Store Samples?

Google/Canva

Did anyone notice a pretty big change at Wegmans recently? I did.

Wegmans has in-store samples again

It appears as if Wegmans may be bringing back in-store samples. It's kind of exciting to think about. It used to be the highlight of my shopping trip each week.

Samples were spotted at the Princeton Wegmans

While I was grocery shopping in the Princeton Wegmans in Nassau Park Pavilion recently I couldn't help but notice shoppers enjoying samples once again, really enjoying them. It always tastes better when it's free, right?

Canva
loading...

As I gathered everything on my shopping list I wandered by a wine tasting, a cheese sampling, and a fish station, I believe.

In-store sampling isn't a new concept for Wegmans. I remember buying salad dressing and pasta sauce after sampling it during a weekend visit to Wegmans.

It was a weekend thing for years, if I'm remembering correctly.

Canva
loading...

I believe the pandemic was to blame for the disappearance of the samples and we haven't seen them since...until now. Yippee.

Get our free mobile app

I don't have the official word from Wegmans, but I'm hoping samples are back for good.

When I asked staff, they didn't have a definite answer. It's a great marketing strategy, in my opinion. I've sampled, loved, and then bought products that I never would have unless I tried them. Smart, Wegmans, very smart.

Costco is known for its in-store samples

Google
loading...

Costco is known for its sampling strategy as well. Anytime you enter the warehouse giant there are samples placed around the store. The amp up the sampling before holidays too.

I'll keep you posted if I hear from Wegmans, but I think it's a safe bet that you'll see more sampling in the future.

A brand new Wegmans just opened in Yardley, PA. on Wednesday, March 20th.

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ?

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

NJ beach among best in America for summer vacations

U.S. News & World Report compiled a full list of the best beaches in the nation for 2024. The top 22 from that list are included here, beginning with New Jersey.
A list of New Jersey's best beaches specifically chosen by you is also included.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: Costco, Nassau Park Pavilion, princeton, Wegmlionans, West Windsor, Yardley
Categories: Articles, Bucks County, Chris & the Crew, Food, Lifestyle, Local News, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, PST Cares, Shopping
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST