Our love fern just came back to life! Despite swearing off rom-coms over a decade ago, Matthew McConaughey is totally open to doing a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel.

The 51-year-old actor has been opening up about his career and personal life following the release of his new memoir, Greenlights. According to the book, he stopped doing romantic comedies and rebuilt his career, turning down a $14.5 million paycheck in the process.

“Possibly," the actor said on E!'s Daily Pop about returning to the rom-com world for a potential How To sequel. "I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one."

"And it lasts!" he added. "People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit."

McConaughey starred alongside Kate Hudson in the 2003 fan-favorite. In the film, Hudson stars as Andie, a "How To" columnist for a women's magazine, while McConaughey plays Ben, an ad executive.

"I've always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together.” Hudson told Elle in a recent interview. “It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"

The popular romantic comedy celebrated its 17th anniversary earlier this year.