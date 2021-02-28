This year's Golden Globes looked a bit different this year, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the fashion statements.

Even though many of Hollywood’s biggest stars could only tune in during the show from home, stars such as Elle Fanning, Rosamund Pike, Kate Hudson, Regina King and more didn’t waste a moment to turn heads with their jaw-dropping fashion statement.

Whether they were at home or in a hotel, these celebrities stunned in gorgeous, stylish gowns and other chic looks.

Scroll down to see some of the hottest (virtual) looks the stars wore to the Golden Globes, from home, below.